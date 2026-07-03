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WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission to hear testimony related to Feroz Khan

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TimesLIVE

The Madlanga commission of inquiry is on Friday expected to hear evidence linked to suspended police crime intelligence deputy head Feroz Khan, who remains in hospital after he was shot.

Evidence leaders are expected to proceed with testimony in his absence. Khan was scheduled to testify on Monday, but was shot on Sunday, prompting a postponement.

Video courtesy of SABC

TimesLIVE

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