‘Foreign entities stoking unrest in SA’

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Mamoloko Kubayi has suggested that Israel played a role in the June 30 March and March protests, saying the Jewish state's goal is to have the genocide case brought against it by South Africa in the ICJ struck from the roll.

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Justice Minister Mamoloko Kubayi believes the government’s decision to drag Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has thrust the country into a high-stakes geopolitical battle, declaring it would be “naive” to believe powerful interests would not fight back.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Kubayi stopped short of expressly accusing Israel of playing a role in last week’s anti-illegal immigration marches, suggesting that Pretoria’s genocide case has made South Africa the target in a broader campaign to strip the country of moral authority.

“Our presence and our taking Israel to the ICJ — if anyone underestimates that, [that person] is naive,” Kubayi said.

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