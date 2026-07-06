EMPD officers to appear in court for 2023 theft of R14.9m worth of precious stones

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Two Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) officers arrested for their alleged involvement in the theft of R14.9m worth of precious stones are expected to appear before the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Monday.

On Sunday the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) arrested a second suspect for the alleged raid and seizure of the precious stones in Killarney, Johannesburg, without a warrant in 2023.

Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the second suspect handed himself over at the Edenvale police station soon after 6pm on Sunday.

She said the directorate is pursuing the third suspect.

The suspects are facing a charge of corruption because of their unlawful conduct in the alleged raid and seizure of the precious stones.

Suping said when the investigation began, there were six suspects but one has since died.

“Three were from the EMPD, one from the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), and a businessman who allegedly presented himself as a police officer during the raid,” she said.

Suping said the arrest of the two remaining suspects is imminent.

The Madlanga commission of inquiry has heard how metro police officers implicated in the theft of the precious stones tried to squash the case, including by infiltrating the National Prosecuting Authority.

Witness K, a JMPD officer whose identity has been withheld for safety reasons, testified she was part of the scheme in which police officers colluded to steal the precious stones under the guise of a lawful seizure operation.

The theft plan allegedly involved suspended EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi, his subordinates and a civilian.

TimesLIVE