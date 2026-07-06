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Home affairs to recruit more immigration officers to bolster enforcement

Home affairs department couples increased enforcement with technology such as electronic travel authorisation

Tara Roos

Tara Roos

Parliamentary Correspondent

Law enforcement officers conducted an operation along Point Road in Durban, where several migrants were arrested for allegedly operating businesses without the required legal documentation. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (Sandile Ndlovu)

The department of home affairs will recruit 301 additional immigration officers as part of efforts to strengthen enforcement across South Africa.

The department said on Monday that the appointments would increase the number of immigration officers from 868 to 1,169, boosting enforcement capacity by 35%.

Home affairs said the recruitment follows internal reprioritisation despite resource constraints and forms part of broader efforts to strengthen immigration enforcement. The department said the appointments are being made alongside engagements with National Treasury to secure additional resources for digital transformation and capacity-building initiatives.

Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber said the recruitment drive forms part of the department’s wider reform programme aimed at building what it describes as a secure, digital and fit-for-purpose immigration system.

“The reforms are about building an immigration system that works from beginning to end. That means using technology such as the electronic travel authorisation to strengthen the enforcement of lawful entry into South Africa, while also investing in the frontline officers who enforce our laws every day,” Schreiber said.

He said the department had for years relied on only 868 frontline immigration officers to enforce immigration laws nationwide. “By appointing 301 additional immigration officers, we are making one of the biggest investments in immigration enforcement capacity in years, strengthening our ability to uphold the rule of law and protect the integrity of South Africa’s immigration system.”

The recruitment comes as government intensifies efforts to improve border management, modernise systems and strengthen the enforcement of immigration laws.

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