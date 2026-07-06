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RECORDED | Suspects in court for alleged theft of R14m precious stones

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Two Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested for their alleged involvement in the theft of R14.9m worth of precious stones are appearing before the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Monday.

Video courtesy of SABC

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