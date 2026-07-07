‘There can be no negotiation with extortionists’: Govt makes progress against construction mafia

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Public works and infrastructure (DPWI) minister Dean Macpherson has welcomed the cabinet’s approval of the integrated social facilitation framework, a national policy instrument aimed at preventing construction project disruptions by the so-called construction mafia before they occur.

The construction mafia came under the spotlight several years ago after disrupting multibillion-rand infrastructure projects around the country. The group, describing themselves as “business forums”, demanded a 30% share of project values, often using intimidation, extortion and, in some cases, violence to enforce their demands.

Business Day has reported that for the past five years, the construction mafia cost the South African economy R63bn, with more than 180 key government projects disrupted, halted and delayed around the country since 2019.

This as the government has committed more than R1-trillion in public investment over three years to build and maintain infrastructure. President Cyril Ramaphosa said during the state of the nation address in February that this was the largest allocation of its sort in the country’s history.

In a media briefing in Cape Town on Tuesday, Macpherson said progress has been achieved since the signing of the Durban declaration, with more than 770 reported cases, 241 arrests, 176 convictions, and construction disruptions in KwaZulu-Natal reduced from more than 60 per month to fewer than 10.

The government was moving from reacting to construction mafia disruptions to preventing them through co-ordinated law enforcement responses, contractor blacklisting, professional social facilitators, stronger monitoring, and clearer channels for lawful community participation.

“When I entered office in July 2024, one of the first and clearest threats facing public infrastructure delivery was the construction mafia. It was clear to me then, as it remains clear to me now, that South Africa cannot turn itself into a construction site if construction sites are controlled by criminals.”

He said the implementation of the integrated social facilitation framework will be co-ordinated through the DPWI-led integrated social facilitation collaboration committee.

The committee includes, among others, the DPWI, the infrastructure technical assistance facility, the Council for the Built Environment (CBE), the Construction Industry Development Board (cibd), the Independent Development Trust, the Association of Construction Project Managers, the Association of Social Engagement Facilitators of South Africa, the National Treasury, and the SA Local Government Association.

“This is important because the construction mafia does not operate in one sphere of government, and infrastructure delivery does not sit in one department alone. A national problem requires a national framework. Going forward, we will focus on five practical areas.”

The five areas include prioritising implementation on high-risk projects where community conflict, extortion, vandalism or disruption risks are greatest and working with public entities, provinces, and municipalities and implementing agents to ensure that social facilitation is built into project planning and procurement from the start, he said.

“Third, we will work with the SACPCMP [South African Council for the Project and Construction Managers Professions] and the CBE to advance the professionalisation, accreditation and registration of social facilitators.

“Fourth, we will strengthen monitoring and reporting so that we can measure whether professional social facilitation is reducing disruptions, improving community satisfaction and protecting project delivery.

“Fifth, we will continue working with SAPS, the National Treasury, the cidb, provinces, municipalities and the construction sector to ensure that those who commit extortion, intimidation, violence and procurement abuse face consequences.”

Macpherson said implementation guidelines for the integrated social facilitation framework “are being developed, awareness webinars are being conducted across the sector, and the SACPCMP is advancing the professional registration category for social facilitators”.

“The integrated social facilitation framework does not replace law enforcement. It strengthens it. Where there are legitimate community concerns, we must engage. Where local businesses seek lawful participation, we must create transparent pathways. Where young people want skills and work opportunities, we must link infrastructure projects to real development,” he said.

“But where criminals invade sites, threaten workers, demand money, manipulate procurement, vandalise infrastructure or stop projects, they must be arrested. There can be no negotiation with extortionists. There can be no compromise with criminals.”

Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt said the construction mafia “is a massive problem for the economy as it puts major projects on hold”.

“This is another sign that the government has lost control over law and order in this country. We have a government with wrong policies. We have a weak political leadership. That needs to be addressed,” Roodt said.

Nelson Mandela University political analyst Prof Ntsikelelo Breakfast said: “This is a security threat, and the sabotaging of infrastructure projects impacts the economy as investors pull out. We need to expand our intelligence operations to intercept these threats. You need intelligence on this.”

Business Day