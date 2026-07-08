SA is a strategic partner, says France as Ramaphosa heads to Paris

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French President Emmanuel Macron and President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Palais Brogniart for the New Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris, France, on June 22 2023. Picture:

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France says South Africa remains one of its closest strategic partners despite Pretoria’s absence from the G7 summit earlier this year, as President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares for an official visit to Paris focused on investment, security co-operation and the future of relations between the two countries.

French ambassador to South Africa David Martinon said France objected when South Africa was excluded from discussions linked to the US-hosted G20 process, arguing that Pretoria’s role as G20 president should be recognised.

Martinon said President Emmanuel Macron is committed to ensuring South Africa’s priorities, including reform of the international financial architecture and lowering the cost of capital for developing countries, remain part of international discussions.

“France has always considered South Africa as a crucial partner and we will always rely on that relationship,” Martinon said before Ramaphosa’s visit.

“The fact that South Africa was not invited to the American G20 was discussed … and France made sure that it was acknowledged that that was not the proper way of chairing the G20.”

The visit comes amid strained relations between Pretoria and Washington, which have increasingly spilt into multilateral diplomacy. The US assumed the G20 presidency from South Africa this year but has excluded Pretoria from several G20-related engagements despite South Africa having led the forum in 2025 and handing over the presidency to Washington.

The issue resurfaced before the G7 summit hosted by France in Évian in June, where Ramaphosa was not invited while Kenyan President William Ruto attended outreach sessions.

The decisions fuelled speculation that the Trump administration was seeking to sideline South Africa after months of deteriorating bilateral relations. France rejected suggestions that Washington had influenced the G7 invitation process, with Martinon saying Paris continues to regard South Africa as a key strategic partner and had argued that the priorities set during Pretoria’s G20 presidency should be reflected in the summit’s discussions.

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He said Kenya’s participation at the G7 reflected its role in co-leading work on international financial reform rather than any downgrading of South Africa’s importance.

“The fact that France and Kenya work together on those topics … made it legitimate to ask Kenya to report to the G7 on those topics. That was basically the logic of it,” Martinon said.

During this week’s working visit, Ramaphosa is expected to meet Macron before attending an official dinner at the Élysée Palace alongside senior French political, business and cultural figures. The South African president will also hold talks with French CEOs as both governments seek to deepen trade and investment ties.

Martinon said the visit reflects the breadth of the bilateral relationship, with discussions expected to cover defence, trade and international relations.

He described South Africa as a sophisticated, mature economy that continues to attract long-term French investment despite modest growth prospects.

“There is Africa and there is South Africa. It’s not the same way of doing business,” he said, adding that the country’s strong institutions, diversified economy and established financial sector continue to make it attractive for investors.

French companies already operating in South Africa remain committed to expanding their presence, Martinon said. He added that Sanofi’s continued investment could support South Africa’s ambition to build domestic vaccine manufacturing capacity.

Airbus is also interested in expanding co-operation with state arms manufacturer Denel and studying opportunities to sell aircraft and helicopters into the local market, he said.

Alongside economic ties, France and South Africa are strengthening security co-operation in the Indian Ocean.

Martinon said the two countries have made significant progress through joint maritime patrols involving French vessels operating with South African naval officers, military doctors and rescue personnel. The co-operation has improved maritime surveillance and could contribute to the protection of marine biodiversity.

He said France and South Africa are also planning a strategic dialogue later this year, as well as military staff talks, reflecting a broader effort to strengthen co-operation on regional maritime security, including combating narcotics trafficking and human trafficking in the Mozambique Channel.

Martinon said France’s approach to Africa is increasingly centred on partnerships rather than military deployments. While France has reduced its military footprint in several African countries at the request of host governments, he said Paris remains committed to political and economic engagement across the continent.

On migration, which has come under the spolight in South Africa, Martinon said countries need balanced policies that address border management and the economic conditions driving migration. He said investment in countries of origin, alongside legal migration pathways and skills partnerships, form part of a sustainable long-term approach.