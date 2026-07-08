News

RECORDED | Madlanga commission of inquiry continues

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Madlanga commission of inquiry investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system will hear more witness testimony on Wednesday.

Video courtesy of SABC

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

STUART THEOBALD | Why Enoch Godongwana is right to reject a wealth tax

2

NKANYISO NGQULUNGA | Ten years, 28 banks and a Competition Commission case that misunderstood currency markets

3

RICHARD CALLAND | How politics and poor governance overshadowed the World Cup

4

JOHN DLUDLU | National dialogue is failing, but South Africa still needs it

5

DAVID WOLPERT | What chicken prices say about SA’s economic competitiveness

Related Articles