Cape Town pushes back against public protector’s Khayelitsha findings

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The public protector found the City of Cape Town had failed to provide basic municipal services in Langa Flats and Khayelitsha.

The City of Cape Town has welcomed the public protector’s report into municipal service delivery in Langa Flats and Khayelitsha, saying it recognises the work the municipality has already undertaken to address many of the issues raised during the four-year investigation.

In a statement issued following the release of the report, the city also welcomed the public protector’s recommendations directed at the Treasury and the department of human settlements, saying they acknowledged the challenges municipalities face in providing services without sufficient support from the national government.

The public protector found the city had failed to provide basic municipal services in Langa Flats and Khayelitsha, concluding the municipality’s conduct amounted to maladministration and improper conduct.

The report identified shortcomings, including inadequate sewer infrastructure, a lack of lease agreements for some residents at Langa Flats, insufficient access to water in parts of Khayelitsha, non-functioning high-mast lights, deficiencies in clinic safety measures and failures in waste management.

However, the city said the public protector had explicitly recognised the municipality’s co-operation throughout the investigation and acknowledged that many interventions had already been implemented.

“The city welcomes the public protector’s emphasis that it has worked closely with her office to ensure all matters have been attended to,” it said.

The city maintained that basic municipal services were being provided at the N2 Gateway rental housing development, where refuse collection takes place four times a week, fire safety equipment is maintained by a service provider, sewer maintenance has been undertaken (and further upgrades are planned), and structural engineering assessments have been completed.

On one of the report’s key findings relating to lease agreements, the city said there were currently 94 valid rental agreements in place, but 547 occupants had refused to sign agreements and a further 64 had declined to renew them.

It said many occupants did not qualify for accommodation under the Community Residential Units programme and that court action may be required to regularise the situation.

The municipality also disputed concerns relating to the relocation of 10 families in SST, Khayelitsha, saying the households had access to water and sanitation services.

It said an additional standpipe would be installed by mid-July to improve access to water, while Eskom had committed to providing electricity to the relocated families, with the city facilitating engagements between the power utility and the community.

Responding to findings relating to safety at Matthew Goniwe Community Day Centre and Town Two Clinic, the city said both facilities had a valid fire certification, firefighting equipment and 24-hour security.

It said smoke detectors and CCTV cameras, as recommended by the public protector, would be installed once planned renovations were completed, adding that previous CCTV installations had been repeatedly vandalised.

The city said it had co-operated extensively with the public protector throughout the investigation and would submit a detailed response to the report in due course.

Business Day