Spar yoghurt recall triggers warning from consumer commission

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Spar's low-fat yoghurt is one of five yoghurts that have been recalled after a malfunction at a production facility.

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The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has notified consumers that food retailer Spar has recalled five of its yoghurt products due to safety concerns after an alert from the retailer.

The recall covers Spar fat-free yoghurt, low-fat yoghurt, double-cream yoghurt, Indulge double-cream yoghurt and Spar active drinking yoghurt products.

The products have a sell-by date of August 9 2026 and a use-by date of August 12 2026. They were sold nationally in Spar stores from June 15 2026.

“Consumers who have purchased any of the affected products should not consume them. They are advised to return the products to their nearest SPAR store for a full refund or exchange,” the commission said in a statement on Thursday.

The recall is due to a machine malfunction during production, resulting in “product blowing”, a manufacturing defect that changes the yoghurt’s taste, smell, and physical appearance, Spar said.

“Consumption of the affected products may cause stomach upset,” the NCC said. “We encourage all consumers to respond promptly to product safety recalls.”

The full list of the products recalled: