WATCH LIVE | Suspended Ekurhuleni officials appear in court

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A former Ekurhuleni municipal manager and the suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief are among the four suspects arrested overnight for fraud and corruption.

On Thursday morning Sowetan learnt Ekurhuleni’s suspended head of human resources Linda Gxasheka, head of legal advocate Kemi Behari, suspended EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and former municipal manager Imogen Mashazi are the four suspects arrested by the Madlanga commission’s recommendations task team.

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