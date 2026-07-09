News

WATCH | Mashazi and Gxasheka spend night behind bars as co-accused get bail

Herman Moloi

Herman Moloi

Journalist

Ekurhuleni’s former municipal manager Imogen Mashazi appearing in the Germiston magistrate's court. (Thapelo Morebudi)

Story audio is generated using AI

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and suspended Ekurhuleni head of legal advocate Kemi Behari have been granted R50,000 bail each.

Former municipal manager Imogen Mashazi and head of human resources Linda Gxasheka’s bail applications will be heard on Friday.

The four were arrested overnight and charged with corruption and appeared in the Germiston magistrate’s court.

The state only opposed the hearing of bail applications for Mashazi and Gxasheka, as it said it needed more time to verify their addresses.

The charges stem from the manner in which the senior officials allegedly handled allegations that Mkhwanazi fraudulently facilitated the fitting of blue lights to a fleet of vehicles belonging to Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.

This is a developing story.

Click here to join Sowetan’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered to you on the move

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

LUCKY MATHEBULA | The African Century will be built by development, not border panic

2

BHASO NDZENDZE AND TANKISO MOLOI | The paradox of rising exports and stubborn unemployment

3

CHIKE EMEDOSI | Africa’s risk premium is built into global financial rules

4

MICHAEL KAHN | SA’s immigration crisis began long before today’s border debate

5

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | Power trip: why your charger may not make the flight

Related Articles