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Anele Tembe inquest to begin in September

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The NPA decided there should be an inquest into the 2021 death of Anele Tembe, former girlfriend of the late rapper AKA, after expert opinions pointed to no grounds for a prosecution.
The NPA decided there should be an inquest into the 2021 death of Anele Tembe, former girlfriend of the late rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, after expert opinions pointed to no grounds for prosecution. File photo. (AKA/ Instagram)

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The inquest into the circumstances of Anele Tembe’s death has been delayed.

The National Prosecuting Authority said the magistrate is unwell and the hearing is now set down for September 7, 8, 9, 15 and 16.

Tembe, who had been dating rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, fell to her death at the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town in 2021. Forbes was fatally shot in Durban in 2023.

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