NEWS ANALYSIS | Anyamba’s conviction in US fuels debate over ‘espionage’

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Anyamba pleaded guilty in a US court to acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government in violation of section 951 of the US Criminal Code. Picture: 123RF/MSHMELJOV

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The conviction of former State Security Agency official Portia Anyamba has led to a debate in South Africa’s intelligence community over how the case has been characterised.

Intelligence sources argue that the legal basis of the prosecution differs significantly from the public perception that she was convicted of espionage.

Anyamba pleaded guilty in a US court to acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government in violation of section 951 of the US Criminal Code. She was not charged under the US Espionage Act.

The distinction is important because the two offences address different conduct.

The US Espionage Act criminalises the unlawful obtaining, retention or transmission of national defence information and is used in cases involving the alleged theft or disclosure of state secrets.

Section 951, by contrast, is a counter-intelligence statute requiring individuals acting in the US under the direction or control of a foreign government to notify the US attorney-general.

Prosecutors do not have to prove that classified information was obtained or passed to a foreign government. Instead, the offence centres on failing to disclose the relationship with the foreign state.

Though the FBI said Anyamba’s conduct “placed US national security at risk”, prosecutors did not pursue espionage charges.

Yet, the case has been widely described as one involving a South African “spy”, reflecting the overlap between counter-intelligence investigations and espionage in public discourse.

Former intelligence officials say the distinction matters because not every counter-intelligence investigation results in an espionage prosecution.

A senior South African intelligence source said the case should be understood in the broader realities of intelligence work conducted by states worldwide.

“At the US embassy in South Africa there are CIA agents. They come in as diplomats. We know this and we do the same,” the source said.

The source said intelligence officers serving under diplomatic cover are a longstanding feature of international relations and are deployed by most major intelligence services.

While governments rarely acknowledge such arrangements publicly, intelligence officers are commonly posted overseas under diplomatic cover, giving them legal status under the Vienna Convention while allowing them to collect intelligence and maintain relationships with host governments. The practice is widely regarded as one of the foundations of modern intelligence work.

Entrapment

Another South African intelligence source questioned aspects of the FBI’s investigation, saying there had been “an element of entrapment” by US authorities. The allegation has not been made by US prosecutors and does not appear in court records.

The source also argued that the sentence imposed is inconsistent with cases involving traditional espionage.

“It was not a heavy sentence for someone found guilty of being a spy,” the source said.

The comments reflect a broader debate in intelligence circles about where the line should be drawn between undeclared foreign influence operations and espionage.

The US has increasingly relied on section 951 in recent years to prosecute individuals accused of working on behalf of foreign governments without proper notification. The provision has been used in cases involving Russia, China, Iran and other countries as Washington has expanded its counterintelligence efforts to target covert foreign influence operations alongside more traditional espionage investigations.

Legal experts note that while section 951 cases are frequently investigated by the FBI’s counterintelligence division and often involve national security concerns, they remain distinct from prosecutions under the Espionage Act.

The distinction has become central to the debate surrounding Anyamba’s case.

While US authorities portrayed the matter as a significant counter-intelligence success, the charges ultimately brought before the court related to acting as an unregistered foreign agent rather than espionage, underscoring the difference between the language of national security investigations and the offences prosecutors are ultimately able to prove in court.