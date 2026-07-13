POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD | Phala Phala interdict case in high court

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The Western Cape High Court will this week hear President Cyril Ramaphosa’s urgent application to suspend parliament’s section 89 impeachment process over the Phala Phala matter, in a case that could determine whether MPs are able to proceed with their inquiry before the courts rule on his judicial review.

The president is seeking an interim interdict preventing parliament’s section 89 impeachment committee from proceeding while the courts consider his broader judicial review of the findings of the independent panel appointed by parliament to investigate the Phala Phala matter. It found that Ramaphosa had a prima facie case to answer.

Ramaphosa is asking the court to pause the parliamentary process until after his review application, which is scheduled to be heard on September 2-4.

The case will determine whether parliament can continue preparations for an inquiry into whether Ramaphosa committed impeachable offences arising from the 2020 theft of foreign currency from his Phala Phala game farm. A ruling in favour of the president would temporarily halt the process while a dismissal would clear the way for the committee to continue its work, placing renewed political pressure on the ANC and its government of national unity partners.

The impeachment committee in parliament has applied to oppose the case, with chair Makashule Gana saying only the constitutional court has jurisdiction to rule on the matter.

Read: EDITORIAL | Legal clarity urgently needed on Phala Phala report

The DA will, meanwhile, sharpen its focus on crime and local government before the November local government elections.

On Wednesday, DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis will launch the party’s “Stronger Policing” pledge in Delft, Cape Town, where he is expected to outline proposals aimed at expanding municipal policing capacity and strengthening crime prevention in communities affected by violent crime.

Public safety is expected to be one of the party’s central campaign themes as municipalities increasingly call for greater policing powers and resources.

The party will shift its attention to Johannesburg on Friday when Hill-Lewis and Helen Zille will host a media briefing and tour highlighting what the DA describes as the consequences of ANC governance in the country’s largest metro. Zille is the DA’s mayoral candidate in Johannesburg.

The visit is expected to focus on infrastructure failures, deteriorating municipal services and the city’s financial position as political parties compete to convince voters they can restore governance in South Africa’s economic hub.

Economic policy will also be in focus as the department of trade, industry & competition hosts South Africa’s second International Special Economic Zones Infrastructure & Investment Conference. The conference brings together policymakers, investors and industry leaders as the government seeks to accelerate investment into industrial infrastructure and expand the country’s export-oriented manufacturing base.

The gathering comes after renewed debate over the competitiveness of South Africa’s special economic zone incentive framework. Business organisations have argued that stronger tax incentives, improved infrastructure and greater policy certainty will be needed if the country is to compete with other emerging markets for manufacturing and industrial investment.

A World Bank report released last week recommended that South Africa cut corporate tax for special economic zones to 15% adding that the country has sufficient infrastructure to run a world-class programme.

Ramaphosa will host Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah for the fourth South Africa-Namibia Bi-National Commission in Pretoria on July 17 after meetings of senior officials (July 14–15) and ministers (July 16). The commission is expected to focus on trade and investment, energy, transport, water co-operation, border management and regional integration.