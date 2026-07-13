Standard Bank Africa chief calls out leaders who exploit anti-immigration protests

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Standard Bank Africa regions CEO Lungisa Fuzile has called out political leaders who seek to exploit the prevailing anti-immigrant sentiment in South Africa for political expediency, saying the continent is better off connected than pursuing nationalist agendas.

Fuzile, who is no stranger to the machinations of the state, having served as National Treasury director-general before joining the ranks in the private sector, said great responsibility falls on political leaders to shape public discourse on immigration.

“Leaders have to rise above this. One might have space to tolerate this being entertained by average citizens, but when this gets entertained by leaders, we have a problem,” Fuzile told Business Day on the sidelines of the group’s Africa Unlocked conference held in Cape Town last week.

“Leaders must have the ability and gumption to stand for what is right and articulate it notwithstanding the risk that it might entail. We need to clear the space for the correct thinking about the future of Africa and her people, whose future is connected regardless of our borders.”

With South Africa heading to highly contested elections, particularly in the key metros, some political parties and leaders have sought to align themselves with a formation calling for a clampdown on illegal immigrants, with some extending the narrative to immigrants generally.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sought to take the middle ground, calling for calm and nonviolence, while acknowledging the “legitimate” concerns raised by citizens regarding illegal immigrants who have made South Africa home over the decades.

For Standard Bank, markets in the continent outside its home market have given the lender a competitive edge in a highly competitive market.

The bank derives 40% of its profit outside South Africa, with an Africa portfolio that stretches across 20 countries, including Nigeria, Mozambique, Angola, Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Uganda, Namibia, Botswana and Zambia.

The portfolio, headed by Fuzile, has played a key part in growing Standard Bank’s assets to R3.6-trillion, making it the continent’s largest bank by assets.

South African telecommunications giants MTN and Vodacom also have big exposure to the continent, with the former listing Nigeria as its biggest market — indispensable to its growth.

Read: Government considers scaling back illegal migration crackdown

With economies in the rest of the continent, particularly in the East Africa region, growing faster than South Africa, the country’s banks have spent billions of rand growing their exposure to the region.

Absa, in the past year, has pursued two transactions in Uganda and Kenya to grow its earnings, while Nedbank is on the verge of sealing a R13.9bn deal to buy Kenyan bank NCBA in one of its biggest deals in the past decade.

Former Mail & Guardian owner Trevor Ncube said South Africa is no longer the continent’s safety net it used to be. Ncube, who hails from Zimbabwe, said the upcoming local government elections will act as an accelerant.

He said the presence of millions of undocumented Africans in South Africa serves as an indictment on governance failures on the continent.

“South Africans have a legitimate right to want their country back. Africa’s role in ending apartheid is a matter of history and honour; it is not a justification for illegal immigration. But legitimate grievances do not licence mob enforcement,” Ncube said in an advisory issued by his outfit Trevor & Associates.

“South Africa’s anti-immigrant mobilisation has crossed the threshold from protest into regional economic risk. The immediate victims are migrants, township businesses, delivery workers, tenants and informal trades, but the wider exposure sits with South Africa’s rule of law, labour market, investor confidence and continental reputation.

“Zimbabwe is directly exposed through returnee flows, remittance disruption, and pressure on strained public services. Yet, the same crisis could become a skills-repatriation opportunity if Zimbabwe treats returning citizens not as a burden but as human capital.”