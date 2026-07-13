WATCH | Plea and sentence agreement between Idac and Matlala collapses

A plea and sentence agreement that would have seen alleged cartel member Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala implicate more senior police officers in his fraud and corruption case has collapsed.
This comes after Matlala withdrew from the agreement on Monday.
BREAKING | The plea deal between Idac and alleged criminal cartel member Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala has collapsed. NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago explains what this means.— Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) July 13, 2026
Video: @Moloi_Herman1 pic.twitter.com/t5VkR6BQMY
The agreement relates to the Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) case in relation to the R228m SAPS tender that was irregularly awarded to Matlala in June 2024.
Idac and Matlala had agreed to eight years direct imprisonment, but the court proposed 12 years direct imprisonment.
Matlala refused to take the 12 years proposed by the court.
This is a developing story.
Sowetan
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