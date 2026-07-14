Hlabisa calls for action as winter initiation death toll climbs to 35

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The death toll during the 2026 customary winter initiation season has risen to 35, prompting co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Velenkosini Hlabisa to call for stronger co-operation to prevent more young lives from being lost.

According to preliminary reports from provincial initiation co-ordinating committees up to July 12, 35 initiates have died. Authorities have also recorded 12 abductions, 58 illegal initiation schools, 180 initiates rescued, 75 hospitalisations, three assault cases and one reported injury. Of the illegal schools, 42 have been shut down. Police have opened 150 criminal cases, leading to 40 arrests.

“These figures are deeply concerning and serve as a stark reminder that much more must be done collectively to eliminate preventable deaths, injuries and criminal activities associated with customary initiation,” said Hlabisa.

He offered his condolences to the families who have lost their sons and wished those who were injured a speedy recovery.

Hlabisa said protecting initiates was a shared responsibility and urged parents to make sure their children attend only legally registered initiation schools. He said parents should also check that traditional surgeons and traditional nurses are properly authorised and report any suspicious or illegal activities to authorities.

The minister condemned the continued operation of illegal initiation schools, saying they were responsible for many of the deaths, injuries, kidnappings and abuse reported every year.

“Respect for tradition must go hand in hand with respect for the law and every initiate’s constitutional rights to life, dignity and safety. Government remains committed to working with traditional leaders, families, communities and all stakeholders to achieve zero deaths, zero injuries and zero illegal initiation schools. Every initiate deserves to return home safely and with their dignity intact. This requires all of us to play our part,” said Hlabisa.

Cogta said it would continue working with provincial initiation co-ordinating committees and other stakeholders to strengthen monitoring, enforcement and public awareness for the rest of the winter initiation season.

TimesLIVE