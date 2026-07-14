Maintenance under way at SA’s iconic London embassy amid neglect claims

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Alan Winde, Western Cape premier, and Ryan Smith, the DA’s spokesperson on international relations and co-operation, pictured right, laid charges at the Cape Town police station. Picture:

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The department of international relations & co-operation (Dirco) says maintenance and refurbishment work at South Africa’s embassies in London and The Hague are under way amid recent reports of neglect.

Last week the DA claimed the iconic South Africa House in London had become unworkable after decades of neglect.

The party alleged the building was plagued by intermittent water supply, broken heating systems, a deteriorating façade and entrance, and conditions that had left diplomatic staff unable to work there.

It claimed repairs could cost almost R70m and suggests the building’s condition reflected years of mismanagement of South Africa’s overseas diplomatic property portfolio.

Spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said on Monday repair work has been ongoing even before such claims were made.

“South Africa House has not been closed. It was temporary due to the asbestos issue,” Phiri said.

In a subsequent statement, the department confirmed staff had been temporarily relocated while the department undertook a phased project to replace the building’s heating system after it had reached the end of its operational life.

The staff have since returned to the building.

The department said asbestos had to be managed as part of the project and the work had been implemented in phases to comply with health, safety and statutory requirements applicable to UK heritage buildings.

Documents seen by Business Day show the South African High Commission has already begun to undertake conservation work at South Africa House.

It comprises the offices of the high commissioner to the UK and the South African consulate.

The documents show the high commission sought planning approval from Westminster City Council in November 2025 for conservation work at South Africa House.

Dirco said the landmark building required a phased project to replace its heating system, manage asbestos and undertake broader refurbishment works.

Together, the records suggest the challenges facing South Africa House extend beyond the façade-cleaning project approved by Westminster and raise questions about how the department has managed one of South Africa’s most important diplomatic properties abroad.

While the DA portrayed the temporary relocation of staff as evidence of years of neglect, Dirco insisted it formed part of a planned infrastructure programme.

But the unanswered question is, why did it take so long to implement the conservation works after the approval?

The planning documents show the South African High Commission in London formally began the statutory process to undertake conservation work on South Africa House months before the DA alleged the building had “closed without notice” because of decades of neglect.

The documents show that on November 18 2025 the high commission had submitted an application to the Westminster City Council seeking listed building consent to undertake conservation work on South Africa House, one of the country’s most recognisable diplomatic properties abroad.

Because the building is listed as Grade II* (particularly important buildings of more than special interest), any external work requires approval under the UK’s heritage legislation.

The application, submitted by home office architects on behalf of then high commissioner Nyamane Mamabolo, proposed cleaning the building’s historic Portland stone façade using a Doff superheated steam cleaning system, a specialist conservation technique commonly used on heritage buildings.

The application estimated the value of the works at up to £2m (R43.8m).

Cleaning vs structural repairs

Supporting documents repeatedly emphasised the proposed works were limited to conservation cleaning. They specifically excluded structural repairs, alterations, replacement of building fabric or any other physical intervention beyond cleaning the exterior stonework. The method statement envisaged an 18-day programme using rope-access specialists to clean the building’s Trafalgar Square, Strand and Duncannon Street elevations.

The Westminster City Council granted listed building consent on March 26 after concluding the proposal would “better reveal the significance of the building” and complied with heritage planning policies governing the Trafalgar Square Conservation Area. Historic England, the UK’s statutory adviser on heritage matters, raised no objections.

On their own, however, the planning documents tell only part of the story. They demonstrate Dirco recognised the need for work at South Africa House months before the political row erupted. They do not establish whether the approved conservation project proceeded, nor do they explain why the building subsequently required a far more extensive programme involving asbestos management, replacement of its heating system and the temporary relocation of staff.

According to Dirco, the first phase has been completed and the overall refurbishment programme remains on track for completion during the first quarter of 2027. The department said it is also engaging the Crown Estate on renewing the head lease and ensuring the long-term preservation of South Africa House, adding the building is “not being abandoned”.

The sequence of events raises broader questions about the condition of one of South Africa’s most valuable diplomatic assets.

The planning application approved by Westminster related only to conservation cleaning of the façade. It did not refer to replacing the heating system, asbestos remediation or wider infrastructure upgrades.

The department also rejected suggestions that diplomatic services were disrupted. “Those who contact the mission are able to advise you exactly where to go,” Phiri told Business Day.

He said consular services continued during the temporary relocation from an alternative location before staff returned to South Africa House.

The department similarly disputed the DA’s claims regarding South Africa’s mission in The Hague. “The Hague is not closed either. The services are fully operational,” Phiri said.

Dirco said the Old Chancery building in The Hague has been vacant for several years after an earlier redevelopment project was discontinued due to legal challenges. It said preventative maintenance continues while long-term redevelopment plans are being prepared, with diplomatic and consular services continuing from alternative premises.

The dispute comes against the backdrop of longstanding concerns about the condition of South Africa’s overseas property portfolio.

Parliament’s 2024/25 “Budgetary Review and Recommendations Report” highlighted shortcomings in Dirco’s management of foreign immovable assets and called for improvements in the stewardship and maintenance of diplomatic properties abroad.

Business Day