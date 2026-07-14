Zulu king calls for orderly migration in Africa during Zimbabwe visit

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Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has called for a new era of responsible and managed migration across Africa. Picture:

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Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has called for a new era of responsible and managed migration across Africa, urging leaders to balance compassion with the rule of law while rejecting both xenophobia and illegal immigration.

Speaking during a meeting with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Harare on Monday, Misuzulu joined South African Kings Forum acting chair and AmaMpondo aseNyandeni King Ndamase Ndamase and other traditional leaders to discuss migration challenges facing the region.

The meeting comes amid rising tensions over illegal immigration in SA and the repatriation of thousands of undocumented Zimbabwean nationals.

Misuzulu emphasised the deep historical ties between SA and Zimbabwe, saying their people had been connected long before modern borders were established.

He warned, however, that shared ancestry should not be used to justify ignoring immigration laws.

“The true challenge before us is not xenophobia. The true challenge is governance.

“When borders are poorly managed, documentation systems fail and corruption enables unlawful entry, communities lose confidence in institutions.”

Misuzulu said complying with immigration laws was standard international practice and should not automatically be labelled xenophobic.

Drawing on his own visit to Zimbabwe, he said he presented his passport and declared the purpose of his trip.

“That process did not diminish my dignity. It honoured the sovereignty of Zimbabwe.”

He proposed an African framework for responsible migration, dubbed the Harare Principles, built on respect for national sovereignty, improved border management, action against document fraud and human trafficking, regulated labour migration, humane repatriation of undocumented migrants and greater investment to address the causes of migration.

King Ndamase said the delegation’s visit was intended to make the position of SA’s traditional leaders clear.

“We came here in Zimbabwe to show that the kings, traditional leaders and chiefs of SA are against xenophobia and violence,” he said.

“We don’t support illegal immigration. But we also don’t believe that violence is the way of dealing with illegal immigration.

“The government of SA itself does not believe in violence and xenophobia.”

Ndamase said the purpose of the visit was to strengthen dialogue among African leaders and promote unity.

“As different tribes and different nations we must speak one language only — the language of unity."

He also distanced traditional leaders from recent anti-foreigner marches in SA.

The visit forms part of broader efforts to ease regional tensions over migration and strengthen co-operation between SA and its neighbours.

The meeting was facilitated, among others, by AmaBhele Prince Sivile Mabandla, Mnangagwa’s special envoy.

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