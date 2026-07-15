Rundown Gqeberha police barracks on Macpherson’s radar

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The Algoa Park police barracks in Gqeberha have been described by DA leaders who inspected the premises in June as 'unfit for human habitation, with collapsing infrastructure, piles of waste, poor security and unsanitary living conditions' Picture: FREDLIN ADRIAAN

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Public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson has committed to send a team to Nelson Mandela Bay this week to assess the SA Police Service’s infamously rundown barracks in Algoa Park.

The police living quarters have been an eyesore for many years, with The Herald reporting on the dire state of the premises in April 2022.

In a letter written to Macpherson in June, the DA’s mayoral candidate for the Bay, Retief Odendaal, as well as the party’s Eastern Cape provincial leader Andrew Whitfield and provincial chair Yusuf Cassim, requested urgent intervention.

Odendaal said DA leaders visited the barracks on June 3 and were appalled at the condition of the buildings.

“The inspection revealed buildings that are unfit for human habitation, with collapsing infrastructure, piles of waste, poor security and unsanitary living conditions that undermine the wellbeing of South African Police Service members.”

Macpherson responded to Odendaal on July 8, thanking him for bringing the state of barracks to his attention.

“Having reviewed the documentation enclosed in your correspondence, I have instructed that the regional office send a task team to the barracks and that a report is sent to my office within 10 business days on this matter.

“Once this report is finalised, I will revert on its findings and the agreed upon action plan.”

When a team from The Herald visited the barracks on Sunday, children who live with their parents on the property were playing soccer between the broken garages, with an open manhole cover nearby Picture: FREDLIN ADRIAAN (Fredlin Adriaan)

A Herald team visited the barracks on Sunday morning, and the decay was immediately evident at the entrance to the building.

A security structure was completely destroyed and filled with rubbish, the main gate was open with the entire wall of the adjacent garage broken through, exposing what looked like a dumpsite in the first garage.

On further inspection, most of the garages were derelict, with roofs missing, garage doors missing or broken, and all of them were filled with rubbish.

A group of children, who live with their parents at the barracks, were playing soccer between the broken garages, with an open manhole cover nearby.

A well-dressed woman in her 30s was locking a roll-down garage door after returning from the shops.

“I bought this garage door myself and got it installed. This place is disgusting, but its affordable so I make it work.”

The woman is an employee of the SAPS and cannot be named but said she had lived at the barracks for six years.

“Rent gets deducted from our salaries, and it costs between R1,500 and R1,800 to live here, which is far less than what we would have to pay to rent privately.”

The off-duty officer pointed at four blue water tanks on the roof of the Gamtoos flats.

Water was pouring from the top of three of the tanks and flooding the parking area at the bottom.

“I have been to Mount Road SAPS to report this water so many times.

“There are two blocks of flats here, the one had no water from January until May this year, and when they fixed that building the water stopped in this building.”

Lifts at the Algoa Park barracks, which have reportedly been out of action for years Picture: FREDLIN ADRIAAN (Fredlin Adriaan)

Yes, it is dirty, but it is safe here. The outside is bad, but who is going to break into a building full of cops? — Young policeman and resident of the Algoa Park barracks

Another resident, a woman in her 60s, who asked not to be named, said that she had lived in the flats for nine years.

She took the Herald team into the foyer of the Gamtoos building, surrounded by broken windows and rubbish.

The bottom of the stairwell was knee-deep in water, with rubbish floating in it.

The walls were covered in graffiti and chipped paint.

The lifts stood broken and rusted, with cables and parts vandalised and stolen.

All the windows in the ground floor passages were broken.

A 23-year-old policeman said that he had lived in the barracks for three years.

“Yes, it is dirty, but it is safe here. The outside is bad, but who is going to break into a building full of cops?

“It’s also affordable, and with the economy being what it is, we need to save every cent, so we have to make do with this place.”

A corridor in the police living quarters (Fredlin Adriaan)

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said while the SAPS handled the day‑to‑day management of the flats, the public works department was the custodian of government‑owned buildings and was responsible for major maintenance and infrastructure repairs.

“The South African Police Service has noted concerns about the condition of the Algoa Park police barracks.

“SAPS Mount Road regularly reports maintenance issues to [public works] and continues to engage with the department to expedite necessary work.

“A recent joint inspection identified, assessed and documented priority areas requiring attention.

“Refuse removal is carried out by the municipality but keeping the premises clean and hygienic is a shared responsibility.

“The SAPS recognises that decent living conditions support the wellbeing of its members and remains committed to working with [public works], residents, and other stakeholders to ensure a safe, healthy and dignified environment for all occupants.”

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