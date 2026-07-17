Witness K arrested in connection with alleged R15m precious stones raid

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Witness K has been arrested in connection with the alleged theft of R15m precious stones.

A former Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) official was arrested on Friday in connection with the alleged theft of precious stones worth nearly R15m during a raid on a property in Killarney, Johannesburg, in 2023.

The suspect, known as Witness K, had previously testified before the Madlanga commission of inquiry on the matter.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the suspect was one of two remaining suspects the directorate had been pursuing in the investigation.

She is being held at the Germiston holding cells and is expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Monday.

Suping said the investigation initially involved six suspects, including officials from the EMPD, Joburg metro police, Gauteng traffic police and a private citizen. One of the suspects has since died.

The directorate alleges the suspects conducted an investigation outside their area of jurisdiction, while some of the officials involved were not authorised to conduct investigations as part of their duties. It also alleges that one suspect impersonated a police officer during the raid.

The arrest follows court appearances earlier this week by three other accused in the matter.

Kersha Stoltz and Adriaan McKenzie were each granted R5,000 bail, while charges against businessman Etienne van der Walt were withdrawn after he made representations to the prosecution.

The directorate said investigations into the matter were continuing.

TimesLIVE