Madlanga ‘sick bay’ fills up as Carrim seeks in-camera postponement hearing

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Idac head advocate Andrea Johnson was another witness who fell ill before her appearance at the Madlanga commission. File picture:

The apparent “Madlanga sick bay” claimed another witness this week as the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) came under intense scrutiny over its handling of the investigation that led to the arrest of police crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo.

The Madlanga commission also increased the pressure on errant North West businessman Suliman Carrim, ordering him to provide details of his movements and medical treatment as part of his application to postpone his testimony on medical grounds.

The businessman, who has not attended the commission for weeks due to alleged ill health, was spotted in a Western Cape mall.

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