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Spazas’ fronting exposed in public protector’s food safety probe

Document released after investigation into allegations of inadequate enforcement of food safety regulations and hygiene standards in the informal business sector

Shonisani Tshikalange

Shonisani Tshikalange

Reporter

Nelson Mandela Bay municipality multi disciplinary food safety and spaza shop blitz targeting shops in Kwa Langa, Kamesh and Gamble in Kariega took place in December 2024. Picture: EUGENE COETZEE
The PP's report follows an investigation into allegations of inadequate enforcement by various state organs regulating food safety and hygiene standards in the informal business sector, including spaza shops, hawkers, and other food preparation premises. File picture

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South Africans are colluding with foreigners in running spaza shops and street-vendor outlets in Gauteng, some of which have been linked to contaminated food sales, according to the public protector.

Speaking after the release of her report on Friday, public protector Kholeka Gcaleka said the systemic shortcomings identified in Gauteng’s food safety sector are not unique to the province and largely mirror challenges experienced around South Africa.

The report follows an investigation into allegations of inadequate enforcement by various state organs regulating food safety and hygiene standards in the informal business sector, including spaza shops, hawkers, and other food preparation premises.

Read the full article here.

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