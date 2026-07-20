Private ambulance firms plead to be unshackled from competition rules

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Private ambulance operators such as ER24 say collective bargaining with medical schemes is needed to keep independent emergency medical services operating. Picture:

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South Africa’s private ambulance industry, which includes emergency care provider ER24, has pleaded with the Competition Commission to allow it to collectively negotiate tariffs and payment structures with medical aid schemes — conduct that would otherwise be flagged as anticompetitive — to save the industry from extinction.

The South African Private Ambulance & Emergency Services Association (Sapaesa), the largest and oldest private ambulance association in Southern Africa with more than 120 members, has told the regulator the industry has been overwhelmed by the “significant” buying power of medical aid schemes and administrators.

Sapaesa, which was established in the early 1990s, said the market is already uneven, with ambulance operators owned and operated by national hospital networks creating high barriers to entry and expansion.

In its application the association lists three major hurdles for members:

A lack of countervailing power when negotiating tariffs and payment terms with medical aids;

⁠Members having to manage below-cost reimbursements and unilateral tariff determination; and

⁠Delayed, repriced or denied payments.

The application states that these circumstances increase the risk of members “being forced to exit the market and the loss of independent ambulance operators will significantly reduce service coverage, particularly in peri-urban and rural areas, ultimately diminishing competition and consumer choice”.

Beyond the request to be allowed to collectively negotiate prices with medical aids, Sapaesa wants to be allowed to engage in centralised and co-ordinated procurement of inputs where that would enhance the efficiency of its members and to share aggregated information of a “nonstrategic nature”.

The commission is weighing the application and has invited consumers and other interested stakeholders to share their views before it makes a determination.

According to DSC Attorneys ― which specialises in road accident claims, personal injury claims and medical malpractice ― there is a critical shortage of ambulances in the public health sector.

South Africa’s public emergency medical service requires about 6,228 ambulances but operates only about 4,007, it said. The shortages are especially acute in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, leading to critical delays in services and a reliance on private providers.

The competition watchdog has not been averse to granting block exemptions when it feels this does not impede healthy competition.

Private ambulance company Relay transports patient (Supplied)

In 2024, it granted small private hospital groups exemption from the competition rules until 2029 in a bid to level the playing field in an industry dominated by three big private hospital groups — Mediclinic, Netcare, and Life Healthcare — which control more than 80% of the national private healthcare market.

The National Hospitals Network (NHN), a lobby group for the smaller players in the industry that collectively manages about 12,000 beds, convinced the commission to allow members to collectively implement the prices negotiated and agreed on their behalf by the NHN with medical aid schemes.

However, the Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) was not so fortunate last year. The Competition Commission declined its application to allow its members to collectively negotiate with healthcare service providers on pricing and prescribed minimum benefits (PMBs), among other requests, in a bid to arrest the “decline” of the medical aid sector.

The BHF’s argument was that such an exemption would result in halting the decline of the industry and expanding the sector.

The commission was not convinced by the arguments put forward by the sector, saying its investigation found that BHF’s members were competitors in the provision of medical scheme services and the exemption sought would lessen competition.

The BHF’s more than 30 members include Bonitas, the Government Employees Medical Scheme and Medshield.

Business Day