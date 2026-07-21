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Higher education minister Buti Manamela to appoint assessor for Univen

Minister has notified council of his intention to appoint an independent assessor

2 min read
Shonisani Tshikalange

Shonisani Tshikalange

Reporter

The University of Venda has suspended a staff member who is allegedly soliciting bribes from prospective students in exchange for admission.
The University of Venda. Picture: (Facebook/University of Venda)

Higher education and training minister Buti Manamela will appoint an independent assessor at the University of Venda after an escalation of governance disputes and leadership instability at the institution.

This is after attempts to resolve allegations against the university’s vice-chancellor, principal and the COO through internal governance structures failed.

“The continued instability risks undermining the university’s ability to fulfil its mandate of providing quality teaching and learning,” said Manamela.

He met the university’s management and council on June 5 after allegations were made in anonymous letters against the vice-chancellor and the COO, which contributed to strained relations in the university, including threats of suspension and subsequent litigation.

The meeting discussed these developments and the broader governance challenges arising from the allegations and concluded with a resolution that the parties would resolve the matters through the university’s governance structures, rather than through litigation, and that the council would report back to the minister on progress made.

However, Manamela noted that the matters have not been resolved and have instead escalated.

Recent developments, including reports of the precautionary suspension of the vice-chancellor, principal and COO, have raised serious concerns regarding governance, leadership and institutional stability.

Manamela said that to prevent any further deterioration of governance at the institution, he has, in terms of the Higher Education Act, notified the university council of his intention to appoint an independent assessor at the university.

Should the independent assessor be appointed, they will investigate, among other things, the allegations made against the vice-chancellor and principal and the current state of governance at the university as well as the functioning and effectiveness of the university’s governance and executive management structures.

In accordance with the Higher Education Act, the university council has been afforded 14 days to make representations to Manamela regarding his intention to appoint an independent assessor.

Manamela has assured students, staff and stakeholders that the department will continue to support the institution to ensure that its core academic and administrative functions continue without disruption during this process.

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