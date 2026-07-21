WATCH LIVE | Idac head Andrea Johnson in hot seat at Madlanga commission

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The head of the Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (Idac), Andrea Johnson, is appearing before the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Tuesday.

Johnson has come under scrutiny after revelations at the inquiry. She faces allegations of improper conduct after she allegedly shared with police crime intelligence operation support boss Maj-Gen Feroz Khan a docket for an assault case opened against him in 2018.

Video courtesy of the SABC.

Click here to join Sowetan’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered to you on the move

Sowetan