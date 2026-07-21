WATCH LIVE | Trial against ‘Cat’ Matlala and co-accused continues

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Alleged criminal cartel member Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala’s attempted murder trial continues at the high court in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Matlala, his wife Tsakane, and three others face 25 charges, including 11 counts of attempted murder linked to three separate shooting incidents.

The charges are in connection with a series of attempted hits, including the attempted murder of Matlala’s former girlfriend, actor Tebogo Thobejane.

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