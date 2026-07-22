Inside the governance allegations rocking small farmers’ association

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The farmers' association faces mounting scrutiny over allegations of financial mismanagement and the misuse of public funds. Picture: SUPPLIED

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The South African Farmers Development Association (Safda), which represents black small-scale and emerging sugarcane farmers, is under scrutiny over allegations of governance failures, financial mismanagement and corruption.

Claims of misappropriation of donor and public funding intended to support emerging growers are threatening to cripple the organisation’s operations.

The organisation’s former CEO, Siyabonga Madlala, stepped down earlier this month amid allegations of corruption and financial mismanagement. Anwhar Madhanpall and Sfiso Mnguni have since been appointed joint interim CEOs.

The allegations relate to Safda’s financial management, including a reported deficit of more than R107m and questions over the use of public funding. They include claims involving R220m land reform allocated for Farmer Production Support Units and R17m earmarked for yellow plant equipment that was allegedly not procured.

The funding was allocated by the South African Sugar Association (Sasa).

Yellow equipment is most critical in situations where extreme weather disrupts farming operations, helping growers restore access to fields, repair damaged infrastructure, improve drainage and reduce delays that can lead to declining sugar cane quality and financial losses.

Business Day understands that Sasa, the sugar industry’s statutory body responsible for providing administrative and support services to stakeholders, including grower organisations such as Safda, is examining the association’s handling of the R17m allocated for yellow plant equipment. Responding to questions, Sasa executive director Sifiso Mhlaba said the matter is “receiving requisite attention internally by the appropriate governance structure”. He declined to comment further.

The allegations against Safda have prompted the formation of a task team to advise the board on governance and oversight matters.

Safda task team spokesperson Mlungisi Mjwara said while the organisation takes allegations of financial misconduct seriously, it is inappropriate to comment definitively on matters that have not yet been tested through relevant processes.

“Safda is currently undertaking internal processes to better understand the matters that have been raised in the public domain and will allow due process to take its course,” Mjwara said.

The governance dispute has also raised fresh questions about Safda’s leadership.

Before a central executive committee (CEC) meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Madlala allegedly spent the weekend meeting emerging sugarcane farmers in Mpumalanga.

Sources familiar with the matter said the engagements come as some members seek his return to a leadership role. The CEC is Safda’s highest decision-making body.

Safda, however, rejected that perception, saying Tuesday’s CEC meeting forms part of its normal governance processes and was not convened to consider Madlala’s return.

The organisation also dismissed suggestions that the recent leadership changes reflect organisational instability, saying it continues to fulfil its mandate of supporting small-scale and land reform farmers.

It said the CEC resolved at a special meeting earlier this month to separate the roles of the chair and CEO after they had been combined into the executive chair position in 2017. Madlala had occupied the combined role.

Madlala also dismissed the allegations as propaganda, saying he has no reason to mobilise farmers because he was one of Safda’s founding members.

He declined to comment further, saying the matter is now being handled by the task team appointed to deal with it.

The allegations were raised by the Izwi Labantu Forum (ILF), a nonprofit organisation that advocates for emerging black farmers, farm workers and rural communities.

ILF alleges that public funds intended to support emerging farmers were diverted through inflated contracts, ghost projects and the nondelivery of equipment and services, including funding from the Comprehensive Agricultural Support Programme and Sasa.

“Safda remains committed to transparency, accountability and good governance. We will continue to cooperate with any lawful processes where required,” Mjwara said.

Business Day