EXCLUSIVE | Lamola meets Mahama to repair strained ties with Ghana

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International relations & co-operation minister Ronald Lamola met Ghanaian President John Mahama in Accra this week as South Africa seeks to mend ties on the continent after the recent anti-immigrant sentiment and violence in the country. Picture:

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International relations & co-operation minister Ronald Lamola has met Ghanaian President John Mahama as the government intensifies attempts to contain the fallout from the recent eruption of anti-immigrant sentiment and violence in South Africa.

Tuesday’s meeting in Accra was part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s efforts to smooth relations with South Africa’s continental partners after weeks of heightened anti-immigrant rhetoric and incidents of violence that unsettled relations with countries whose citizens live and work in the country.

The engagement follows the postponement of the South Africa and Ghana binational commission, in which both governments agreed to meet at a later date amid escalating diplomatic tensions.

South African companies have a big footprint in Ghana, with more than 100 companies doing business in the West African nation’s mining, telecommunications, banking and retail sectors. They include MTN, AngloGold Ashanti and Gold Fields.

The meeting also comes after a Ghana-led initiative to place the issue of anti-immigrant tensions on the AU agenda. The Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) endorsed the initiative.

South Africa is seeking to reassure African governments that it remains committed to protecting business, foreign nationals and civilians in the country amid concerns that the anti-immigrant protests could be used to isolate South Africa.

The unrest intensified before demonstrations on June 30, when groups calling for the removal of undocumented migrants staged nationwide marches. Though many protests were peaceful, there were reports of intimidation, assault and attempts by self-appointed groups to inspect the immigration status of suspected foreigners, prompting widespread condemnation from the government, civil society and regional partners.

Several African governments advised their citizens in South Africa to exercise caution, while others facilitated the voluntary return of nationals who no longer felt safe.

The developments raised questions about South Africa’s commitment to regional integration and the free movement of people as promoted through the AU and the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Dirco director-general Zane Dangor told Business Day that Lamola, who is also Ramaphosa’s special envoy to Ghana and Nigeria, had stressed to Mahama that South Africa places a high value on its relationship with Ghana and deeply regrets the anti-immigrant sentiment that has emerged in parts of the country.

Dangor said the government had unequivocally condemned criminal acts, such as people demanding that foreign nationals produce proof of their immigration status, and reiterated that those responsible for violence and intimidation would be held accountable.

“So there is a sense that some of the geopolitical issues are playing into how this is unfolding,” Dangor said. “I think patterns are emerging that suggest there may be a manipulation of real grievances in South Africa to ensure that South Africa’s status as a norm entrepreneur and global human rights advocate is diminished.

‘Shared responsibility’

“At the same time, Lamola also pointed out that we need a genuine conversation about the push and pull factors in the region so that we have a shared responsibility in [the Southern African Development Community] and the AU about how we engage with migration, the benefits and the cost of migration, particularly irregular migration,” Dangor said.

Lamola also briefed Mahama on the killing of Bashiru Isak, a Ghanaian national, in Cape Town. He said police had launched an intensive investigation and had announced a R50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. He added that the killing was unrelated to xenophobia.

Ghana had informed the South Africa delegation that it remained deeply concerned about the recent developments in South Africa and stressed that those responsible for criminal acts should face justice, Lamola said.

The diplomatic engagements are part of a broader government strategy announced by Ramaphosa during his national address earlier this month on immigration, in which he unveiled a five-point plan aimed at restoring public order while addressing concerns over illegal migration through lawful means.

The plan includes strengthening border management, accelerating reforms to the immigration system, intensifying law enforcement against criminal syndicates involved in undocumented migration, improving co-operation with neighbouring countries and deploying diplomatic envoys across Africa to explain South Africa’s approach and preserve bilateral relations.

The presidency has maintained that concerns over illegal immigration cannot justify acts of vigilantism or violence and has repeatedly said immigration enforcement remains the state’s responsibility.

Lamola’s visit to Ghana is among the first high-level diplomatic engagements under the initiative. The government hopes the outreach will reassure African partners that South Africa remains committed to the rule of law, the protection of all people living within its borders and the maintenance of strong political and economic ties across the continent.

Business Day