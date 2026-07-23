IN PICS | Motlanthe leads discussion on how South Africa is handling migration

The Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation on Thursday hosted its winter seminar in Sandton, Johannesburg, under the theme “Continent and Migration”.
Speakers included former president Kgalema Motlanthe, international relations & co-operation minister Ronald Lamola and Mcebisi Jonas, independent non-executive chair of the MTN Group.
International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola says incidents of vigilantism linked to South Africa’s illegal immigration crisis and rising anti-immigration protests have been dealt with. He was speaking at the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation’s Winter Seminar held in Sandton, Joburg pic.twitter.com/WzbvHX7Q75— Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) July 23, 2026
WATCH | Former president Kgalema Motlanthe speaks on managing the perception of how other African countries see the manner in which South Africa is dealing with the migration issue. pic.twitter.com/jOCeZyLQa7— Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) July 23, 2026
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