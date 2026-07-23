IN PICS | Motlanthe leads discussion on how South Africa is handling migration

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Former president Kgalema Motlanthe addressing his foundation's winter seminar held at the JSE in Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture:

The Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation on Thursday hosted its winter seminar in Sandton, Johannesburg, under the theme “Continent and Migration”.

Speakers included former president Kgalema Motlanthe, international relations & co-operation minister Ronald Lamola and Mcebisi Jonas, independent non-executive chair of the MTN Group.

International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola says incidents of vigilantism linked to South Africa’s illegal immigration crisis and rising anti-immigration protests have been dealt with. He was speaking at the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation’s Winter Seminar held in Sandton, Joburg pic.twitter.com/WzbvHX7Q75 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) July 23, 2026

WATCH | Former president Kgalema Motlanthe speaks on managing the perception of how other African countries see the manner in which South Africa is dealing with the migration issue. pic.twitter.com/jOCeZyLQa7 — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) July 23, 2026

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe addressing the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation winter seminar held at the JSE in Sandton, Joburg. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

International relations & co-operation minister Ronald Lamola addresses the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation winter seminar at the JSE in Sandton, Joburg. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)

Mcebisi Jonas, independent non-executive chair of the MTN Group, addresses the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation winter seminar at the JSE in Sandton, Joburg. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe at the seminar. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)

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