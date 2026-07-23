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WATCH LIVE | State’s first witness in Joe Sibanyoni’s attempted assassination back on stand

Sowetan Sowetan

Sowetan

Reporter

Alleged criminal cartel member Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala’s trial for attempted murder continues at the high court in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Matlala, his wife Tsakane and three others face 25 charges, including 11 counts of attempted murder linked to three separate shooting incidents.

The charges are in connection with a series of shootings, including the attempted murder of Matlala’s former girlfriend, actor Tebogo Thobejane, and taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni.

Video courtesy of the SABC.

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