Gloves come off in ugly boardroom battle over R25m payout

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The boardroom warfare surrounding Gauteng construction giant Temi Construction has exploded into an extraordinary corporate battle, with chair Eddie Majozi accusing his former chief executive, Nazreen Pitamber, of orchestrating a campaign to seize control of the company and extort R25m from him.

In May, the Sunday Times reported that Majozi had turned to the Johannesburg high court, alleging that Pitamber extracted R25m from him through threats, pressure and intimidation. Majozi’s founding affidavit claims Pitamber wielded a so-called “dirt file” as leverage, allegedly threatening to expose explosive and damaging information unless he paid up.

The court papers allege Majozi was pressured into signing a “settlement agreement” and handing over R25m to Pitamber, a former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) prosecutor. The data logs were obtained by police as part of investigations into a criminal complaint lodged by Majozi at the time of the SMS threat. They are crucial in that they appear to undermine Pitamber’s version that there were seven calls between the number and Majozi’s number.