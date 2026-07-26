NewsPREMIUM

Gloves come off in ugly boardroom battle over R25m payout

Ex-CEO and chair of Gauteng construction giant present duelling narratives in court

Sabelo Skiti

Sabelo Skiti

Investigative journalist

Sipho Masondo

Sipho Masondo

Temi Construction is embroiled in a legal battle with its former CEO over a R25m payout. Picture: (Temi Construction)

The boardroom warfare surrounding Gauteng construction giant Temi Construction has exploded into an extraordinary corporate battle, with chair Eddie Majozi accusing his former chief executive, Nazreen Pitamber, of orchestrating a campaign to seize control of the company and extort R25m from him.

In May, the Sunday Times reported that Majozi had turned to the Johannesburg high court, alleging that Pitamber extracted R25m from him through threats, pressure and intimidation. Majozi’s founding affidavit claims Pitamber wielded a so-called “dirt file” as leverage, allegedly threatening to expose explosive and damaging information unless he paid up.

The court papers allege Majozi was pressured into signing a “settlement agreement” and handing over R25m to Pitamber, a former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) prosecutor. The data logs were obtained by police as part of investigations into a criminal complaint lodged by Majozi at the time of the SMS threat. They are crucial in that they appear to undermine Pitamber’s version that there were seven calls between the number and Majozi’s number.


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

GUGU MOTLANTHE | Migration — a national reckoning

2

GAVIN DALGLEISH | Tongaat Hulett needs a fair market path to recover

3

LUNCEDO MTWENTWE | South Africa can’t borrow its way to growth

4

AMANDA MARKMAN | The problem is not regulation — it’s how businesses respond

5

GOOLAM BALLIM | Why Dubai matters to Africa

Related Articles