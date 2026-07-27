‘If you don’t get money, we’re going to kill you’: Kidnapping surge targets Portuguese businesses in SA

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As kidnapping-for-ransom continues to surge nationally, South Africa’s Portuguese business community is again finding itself at the centre of a growing concern. What appeared to be a temporary respite has ended, with kidnappings involving members of South Africa’s Portuguese business community once again coming under the spotlight.

Initially emerging in 2024 as a disturbing cluster of ransom-related abductions among Portuguese South African business owners, the crime has now reappeared within a wider national surge in kidnapping-for-ransom and so-called express kidnappings. According to the South African Police Service’s (SAPS’s) latest annual crime statistics, just under 17,000 kidnappings were reported nationwide in 2025. Marking a surge of more than 300% in the past decade to become one of the fastest-growing violent crime categories in the country.

According to the SAPS’s fourth quarter crime statistics for the 2025/26 financial year just under 50 kidnapping-related dockets are now opened daily , underscoring the scale and consistency of the trend.

While law enforcement has repeatedly stated that no single community is being specifically targeted, business owners — particularly those perceived to have access to cash — remain at heightened risk.

Earlier in 2026, Manny Cardoso (name changed), a South African Portuguese business owner was abducted, tortured and held for ransom over a period of 15 days before being released.

“They arrived as would-be customers and then just took me. Ripping my shoelaces off and tying my feet. They also had some tape and taped my mouth shut and tied my hands,” he said.

“I just prayed to God when I was inside the car to save me from this torment as they were hitting me on the head with a gun.”

Cardoso was taken from his automotive business in central Johannesburg to an informal settlement and chained to a bed. The initial ransom demand was R3m and as negotiations between the family and kidnappers dragged on, the abuse continued.

“They gave me a few klaps whenever I started screaming,” he said.

“One night they took a piece of cotton and tied it around my toe and they started burning the cotton. So it burnt down to my toe. And then I started screaming because it was burning my skin. It was melting onto my toes.”

Cardoso said violence escalated whenever he tried to resist or call out.

“They’d stop hitting me and tell me: ‘This is your last day. If you don’t get money, we’re going to kill you.’’

The eventual ransom that secured Cardoso’s release was R85,000.

“It’s an emotional leverage crime. The idea is to get payment for the safe return of that individual. Send a picture or video of a family member in distress, and you can understand why people are inclined to empty bank accounts faster ― if there is money available,” said security consultant Kyle Condon, who provides protection services for a number of individuals and businesses in the Portuguese South African community.

Condon added that employment trends in this business community add to their vulnerability.

“Very often in Portuguese South African businesses you will find reliance on illegal Mozambican immigrants because of language and lower wages. That opens up information channels that can be exploited by criminal groups behind kidnappings,” he said.

There is also a feeling that, in addition to insider information being shared by employees with would-be kidnappers, members of the South African are also involved.

“There’s absolutely no doubt in my mind that they’re involved,” Condon said.

“Obviously not every single policeman, but you cannot pull off crimes of this size without the involvement of law enforcement. The South African Police Service has been shown to be one of the most corrupt organisations currently in Africa.”

In response, the SAPS acknowledged that rogue police officers have been involved in kidnapping for ransom cases.

“We are acknowledging that we do have challenges and that is why we are resetting the agenda,” SAPS spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said.

“We are going to find you and we are going to deal decisively with you. I think in the last five years, more than 2,000 police officers have been dismissed from the service for misconduct. So where we find there is an element of criminality and police officers are involved in crime, we take the necessary action and all perpetrators, irrespective of their position, status or rank in society.”

But Mathe poured cold water on the idea that kidnapping cases are ethnically or community-specific and that SAPS efforts to combat kidnappings are showing results.

“There is no specific community when it comes to kidnapping that is targeted. The reality is that anyone who is involved in business or is perceived to have access to money becomes a likely target for kidnapping for ransom, “ Mathe said.

“The SAPS kidnapping task team has saved a lot of lives. We have found and arrested the perpetrators and put them behind bars.”

The Portuguese South African community traces its roots largely to immigrants from Portugal and the former Portuguese colonies of Mozambique and Angola. With waves of migration arriving during the 1950s, 1960s and especially after the independence of those countries in the mid-1970s.

Today, Portuguese South Africans are estimated to number up to 450,000 with at least 70,000 Portuguese citizens calling South Africa home. Making them one of the country’s largest European-descended minority communities.

They have played an outsize role in entrepreneurship, particularly in urban centres such as Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban and Cape Town, where family-owned businesses became a hallmark of the community’s economic contribution. Portuguese-owned enterprises are heavily concentrated in retail, wholesale trade, supermarkets, liquor distribution, hospitality, construction, manufacturing, transport and even property development. Over several generations, the community has become deeply woven into South Africa’s social and economic fabric, while maintaining strong communal networks and associations.

“The Portuguese community might feel disproportionately targeted if we look at some of the areas in which they traditionally settled and ran their businesses from,” Risk analyst Marisa Lourenço said.

“A lot of these areas, especially in Johannesburg like La Rochelle, Turfontein, Rosettenville and the like have undergone significant urban decay. And with that naturally comes higher crime and less visible policing.”

Lourenço added that broader identity and historical dynamics may also shape perceptions of vulnerability.

“There’s also general unease about speaking about minorities in South Africa. Portuguese South Africans are classified as white and benefited from that during apartheid. But at the end of the day, they are still a minority,” she said.

“The numbers have also shrunk somewhat as younger generations move away from South Africa. But many of them do not have close ties to Portugal and feel like South Africa is their home, yet they feel very uneasy being here. They feel like their position is a little bit precarious, and because of that no one wants to air their dirty laundry.”

Despite rising concern, organised representation from within the Portuguese South African community has been notably cautious on this issue. The response from within the community is being spearheaded by the Portuguese South African forum. With initiatives such as crime prevention education, pooling private security resources with the SAPS during kidnapping rescue operations and introducing a national kidnapping hotline for the community. However, the forum declined to be interviewed for this report.

“These aren’t isolated incidents. Kidnappings as a whole have crept into our crime statistics affecting all communities. In the Portuguese community there is a pattern of some of our businessmen being kidnapped,” Mike Fontes, South African Portuguese attorney and director of the Glenvista Community Safety Forum said.

Fontes added that as kidnapping-for-ransom continues to evolve, it is becoming more structured, more financially driven, and more deeply embedded in South Africa’s urban crime ecosystem.

“In my view kidnappings are not widespread but concerning and if not brought under control, have the potential to become prevalent in South Africa. The challenge is that the anti kidnapping task teams in SAPS can be overwhelmed. Investigating kidnappings is specialised and requires specialised equipment such as cellphone grabbers, which are scarce and delays investigations when they are not available.”