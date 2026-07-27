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RECORDED | Khampepe commission hearings into TRC cases continue

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The Khampepe commission of inquiry probing alleged efforts to stall the investigation into and prosecution of apartheid-era perpetrators continues in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Monday.

Video courtesy of SABC.

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