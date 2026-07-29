WATCH | From instinct to infrastructure: lessons on building resilient businesses

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Building a successful business requires more than ambition. It demands resilience, sound decision-making and systems that enable organisations to navigate uncertainty while remaining positioned for long-term growth.

These were among the central themes explored during the inaugural Capitec BizTalk event in Cape Town, where business leaders shared practical insights on managing risk, building resilient organisations and creating an environment where entrepreneurs can thrive.

Hosted in partnership with Business Day and Arena Events, and emceed by BankerX founder Koshiek Karan, the event examined one of entrepreneurship’s defining questions: what enables businesses not only to grow, but to remain sustainable and resilient through changing economic conditions?

While each of the three expert speakers approached the topic from a different perspective, together they reinforced a common message: resilient businesses are built through deliberate strategy, strong systems and partnerships that make entrepreneurship more accessible.

The conversation opened where every resilient business journey begins, not with expansion, but with understanding and managing risk.

Building resilient businesses starts with managing risk

Capitec CEO Graham Lee opened the discussion by reframing one of business’s most misunderstood concepts: risk ― watch the video below.

Rather than something to avoid, Lee argued that risk should be deliberately designed into strategic planning. Businesses that withstand periods of uncertainty are rarely those with the boldest ideas alone; they are those that prepare for uncertainty before it arrives.

“Have the courage to look at what could go wrong,” he said, encouraging entrepreneurs to continually stress-test their businesses instead of waiting for crises to expose weaknesses.

Lee also explored the distinction between growth and resilience.

Many small businesses rely heavily on founders making every critical decision. More resilient businesses rely on systems that allow consistent decision-making regardless of who occupies the leadership seat.

Using rugby as an analogy, Lee explained that great teams succeed because players trust the structures around them. Every role is understood, contingency plans are rehearsed and performance is driven by preparation rather than improvisation.

Business, he argued, is no different.

Long-term resilience requires documented processes, governance structures and operational systems that continue to function during periods of disruption.

Titled ‘Resilient Businesses: Thriving Through Economic Cycles’, the Capitec BizTalk event held on July 9 2026 in Cape Town featured Capitec CEO Graham Lee (right) with financial influencer Koshiek Karan serving as emcee. (Capitec)

The conversation also explored artificial intelligence (AI) — not as a replacement for leadership, but as another tool within a broader strategic framework.

For Lee, businesses should sharpen strategy before deploying technology.

Within Capitec, AI is already improving customer response times, strengthening cybersecurity and supporting governance. These outcomes, however, are only possible because they are built on well-designed systems.

Key takeaway: Resilient businesses prepare for uncertainty before it arrives.

Resilience in practice

If Lee outlined the principles of resilient businesses, Kosta Kappatos, MD of Gelato Mania, demonstrated what those principles look like in practice — watch the video below.

Taking over a family business meant inheriting more than an established brand — it meant navigating uncertainty while creating opportunities for long-term growth.

Operating within the cyclical realities of a seasonal business required disciplined financial management, careful investment decisions and the confidence to continue planning beyond short-term market conditions.

Expanding into additional locations became a strategic decision to diversify revenue and reduce seasonal risk.

His experience illustrated that resilience is rarely theoretical.

It is built through measured decision-making, an ability to respond to changing market conditions and the discipline to balance opportunity with sustainable growth.

Kappatos also spoke candidly about imposter syndrome, acknowledging that building a resilient business often requires entrepreneurs to grow personally alongside their organisations.

Behind every successful business is a leader continually learning to trust both their judgement and the systems they build.

Key takeaway: Business resilience depends as much on adaptable leadership as it does on sound operations.

Creating an environment where entrepreneurs can thrive

Closing the discussion, Riaan Klopper, executive head of Business Banking and the Business Support Centre at Capitec, broadened the conversation to South Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem ― watch the video below.

With unemployment remaining one of the country’s greatest socio-economic challenges, entrepreneurship continues to represent an important driver of inclusive economic growth.

However, entrepreneurs require more than ambition.

They also need financial partners that remove barriers rather than create them.

For Klopper, accessibility extends beyond physical branches. It includes transparent pricing, uncomplicated banking, openly published merchant rates, affordable fee structures and faster decision-making that enables entrepreneurs to operate with confidence.

Ultimately, accessibility means supporting business owners at every stage of their journey — from first-time entrepreneurs to established businesses preparing for their next phase of growth.

In doing so, banking becomes an enabler of resilience and entrepreneurship rather than simply a financial service.

Key takeaway: Accessible financial support strengthens the resilience of South Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Three conversations, one message

Although each speaker approached entrepreneurship from a different perspective, together they highlighted a common principle: Resilient businesses are not defined solely by how quickly they grow, but by how effectively they prepare for change, respond to uncertainty and continue creating value over time.

That resilience is built through disciplined systems, thoughtful leadership, considered use of technology and partnerships that reduce complexity for entrepreneurs.

Don’t miss the next Capitec BizTalk

Capitec BizTalk is a business-focused platform designed to empower entrepreneurs and small, medium and micro enterprises with practical insights to build resilient, sustainable businesses.

Visit the Capitec BizTalk hub for strategy-focused articles, stay updated on upcoming events, and discover how to connect with the BizTalk community on WhatsApp.

This article was sponsored by Capitec.