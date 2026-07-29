WATCH LIVE | ‘Cat’ Matlala’s co-accused Musa Kekana challenges state’s evidence

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Musa Kekana, a co-accused of alleged kingpin Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala in an attempted murder trial, is challenging the state’s evidence in the matter on Wednesday.

During proceedings at the Johannesburg high court on Tuesday, Kekana claimed he coughed up blood while police searched a Bramley property after his arrest.

Capt Phumi Sekgobela returned to the witness stand as the trial-within-a-trial continued to determine the admissibility of arrest evidence in the case.

Matlala, his wife Tsakani Matlala, Kekana, Tiego Mabusela, and Nthabiseng Nzama have pleaded not guilty to 25 charges which include attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, fraud, and money laundering linked to botched hits on socialite Tebogo Thobejane, businessperson Joe Sibanyoni, and music producer DJ Vettys.

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