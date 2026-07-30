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RECORDED | Justice minister Kubayi, NDPP Mothibi brief media on Idac leadership

Leadership of anti-corruption unit in focus after sudden departure of Andrea Johnson

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Minister of justice and constitutional development Mmamoloko Kubayi is on Thursday being joined by the national director of public prosecutions, advocate Andy Mothibi, to discuss leadership developments at the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac).

This comes after the resignation of Idac head advocate Andrea Johnson on Sunday.

Video courtesy of SABC

TimesLIVE


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