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WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission to continue examining Idac-related cases

Former Idac head Andrea Johnson faces allegations of interference

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Madlanga commission of inquiry is expected to continue examining questionable Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) cases on Thursday.

This comes after former Idac head advocate Andrea Johnson concluded a near-week-long grilling at the commission on Wednesday.

Johnson, who resigned as Idac head on Sunday, had to answer allegations against her about undue interference at the institution.

Video courtesy of SABC

TimesLIVE


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