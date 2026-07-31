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WATCH LIVE | Musa Kekana challenges prosecution’s evidence in ‘Cat’ Matlala case

Court hears arguments over evidence linking accused to alleged crimes

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Musa Kekana, a co-accused of alleged kingpin Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala in an attempted murder trial, is challenging the state’s evidence in the matter on Friday.

Video courtesy of SABC

TimesLIVE


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