RECORDED | Businessman Brown Mogotsi back in court

Businessman Brown Mogotsi is back in court on Monday.
Mogotsi faces five charges arising from an incident that allegedly occurred on November 3 2025.
Video courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
Businessman Brown Mogotsi is back in court on Monday.
Mogotsi faces five charges arising from an incident that allegedly occurred on November 3 2025.
Video courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
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