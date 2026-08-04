News

WATCH LIVE | Expropriation Act court challenge

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Western Cape High Court is hearing a court challenge on Tuesday brought by AfriForum, the Institute of Race Relations Legal and the DA against the Expropriation Act.

Video courtesy of SABC

TimesLIVE


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

DAN MATJILA | Setting the record straight on the PIC’s CIO structure

2

SHAWN HAGEDORN | When societies cease to prioritise survival

3

FIKILE MBALULA | Africa-wide deal needed to share migration weight

4

OPINION | Secure borders are not anti-African; they are pro-growth

5

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Related Articles