News

WATCH LIVE | Expropriation Act court challenge continues

AfriForum, IRR Legal and DA are challenging legality of land seizure law

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Western Cape High Court is hearing a court challenge on Wednesday brought by AfriForum, the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) Legal and the DA against the Expropriation Act.

Video courtesy of SABC

TimesLIVE


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

ZIYANDA THANDO NZIMANDE | An investigation pitted against the clock

2

RICHARD CALLAND | Climate fatalism grips boardrooms

3

JOHN DLUDLU | Idac’s fall shows how to kill off a good idea

4

SCOTT TIMCKE | Prepare for an expensive global economy

5

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Related Articles