WATCH LIVE | Khampepe commission into TRC cases continues

The Khampepe commission of inquiry probing alleged efforts to stall the investigation into and prosecution of apartheid-era perpetrators continues in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.
Video courtesy of SABC.
TimesLIVE
The Khampepe commission of inquiry probing alleged efforts to stall the investigation into and prosecution of apartheid-era perpetrators continues in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.
Video courtesy of SABC.
TimesLIVE
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