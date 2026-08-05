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WATCH LIVE | Minister Lamola briefing on SA foreign policy developments

AU engagement and diplomatic strategies take centre stage

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

International relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola will address the media on Wednesday on developments relating to South Africa’s foreign policy priorities and programmes.

These include engagements with the AU and final preparations for the Southern African Development Community’s 46th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government scheduled for August 16 and 17 in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

Video courtesy of SABC.

TimesLIVE


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