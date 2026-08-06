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WATCH LIVE | Expropriation Act court challenge continues

AfriForum, IRR Legal and the DA challenge the legality of the land seizure law

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Western Cape High Court is on Thursday hearing the challenge brought by AfriForum, the Institute of Race Relations Legal and the DA against the Expropriation Act.

Video courtesy of SABC

TimesLIVE


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