Why South Africa’s biggest auction sales are won long before the gavel falls

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High Street Auction Co. made history in 2014 when it sold the Kyalami Racetrack for R205m — the highest price ever achieved for a single auction lot in South Africa at the time.

The recent confirmation by In2Assets of a R285m single-lot property sale has once again focused attention on the ability of the auction model’s ability to transact assets at the very top end of the South African property market.

This is only the second single-lot result in South African history to clear the R200m mark on auction, and a bracket High Street Auction Co. director Greg Dart calls the “R200m Club”.

Dart wrote directly to In2Assets to congratulate its team on the result. “It’s a good result for the industry, and we were glad to see it,” he says.

High Street Auction Co., an auction house specialising in high-value commercial, industrial and specialist asset disposals, held South Africa’s previous auction record for almost 12 years after selling the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit to Porsche South Africa for R205m in 2014. That landmark transaction fundamentally changed market perceptions of what could be sold through auction.

According to Dart, both transactions reinforce the same principle.

“One transaction is never the headline. The real story isn’t the size of the number. It’s what happened before the bidding ever began.”

For Dart, record-breaking auction results are the outcome of a much longer process of educating and preparing buyers before auction day.

Beyond the gavel: building confidence before competition

“Large institutional investors don’t commit hundreds of millions of rand because someone is standing behind a podium with a gavel,” says Dart.

“They commit because, by auction day, they have already interrogated the opportunity, completed their due diligence and developed conviction around the asset.”

Dart is careful to draw a line between two things that can look similar from the outside: explaining a specific property before it goes to auction, and explaining the forces that shape a market long before any one property comes up for sale.

He is clear that the second is the harder — and, in his view, more valuable — job.

“Some of our content is about a specific lot — where it is, what it’s zoned for, who’d want it,” he says.

Every significant asset offered through High Street Auction Co.’s platform is supported by comprehensive investor information packs that typically include title information, leases, zoning, financial performance, tenancy schedules, development rights, legal documentation, engineering reports where applicable, municipal information and extensive due diligence material.

“But a lot of it is bigger than any one listing. It’s about where global capital is moving and why, how interest rate cycles change what a room is willing to pay, how reshoring and logistics are reshaping industrial demand, what a semigration wave does to residential values in a province,” Dart says.

“None of that is real estate content in the narrow sense — it’s economic context, and we think it belongs in the auction conversation, not just in a listing brochure.”

When buyers have access to comprehensive information ... they can compete based on what they believe the asset is genuinely worth — Greg Dart, High Street Auction Co. director

High Street Auction Co.’s answer to that question of understanding is built into its Beyond the Gavel framework — a live guest-speaker slot held before every property auction, a video series that unpacks specific deals before they reach the floor, webinars, podcasts, and a growing archive of market commentary distributed across the company’s digital and social channels.

“Beyond the Gavel isn’t a marketing campaign bolted onto our auctions. It’s a thought-leadership platform in its own right,” says Dart.

“As an example, over 15 speakers — some appearing multiple times — have stood on that stage before our auctions so far, including economists, industry leaders and policy voices.”

One of them is Adrian Saville, a leading economist and professor of Economics, Finance and Strategy at the Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs).

High Street Auction Co. also sponsored The Power of Auction, a five-part series written by Saville together with Ian Macleod, a senior research associate at Gibs.

This thought-leadership platform is designed to educate investors, provide market intelligence and deepen understanding of both the assets being offered and the broader economic themes influencing commercial property.

“The objective is to remove uncertainty wherever possible,” says Dart.

“When buyers have access to comprehensive information, they don’t need to price in unknown risks. Instead, they can compete based on what they believe the asset is genuinely worth.”

Auction unlocks price discovery when buyers are informed

Every qualified purchaser has access to the same information. Every bidder competes under identical conditions. Every offer is made openly. The result is true price discovery.

Rather than attempting to determine value through successive rounds of confidential negotiation, the market itself establishes value through transparent competition between informed participants.

An auction doesn’t create value out of thin air. It reveals value by allowing every informed buyer to compete simultaneously — Greg Dart, High Street Auction Co. director

As Saville and Macleod wrote in The Power of Auction, ordinary markets often suffer from a lack of transparency — and by compelling participants to reveal what they are genuinely willing to pay, in real time, auctions cut through that fog to uncover a clearer, truer valuation. Economists call this “price discovery”.

“An auction doesn’t create value out of thin air,” Dart says. “It reveals value by allowing every informed buyer to compete simultaneously.”

The next ceiling

With R285m now on record and High Street’s own R205m benchmark from 2014 still standing, Dart says the industry has effectively been shown that R300m-plus for a single lot is within reach.

“We’ll be setting our sights on that next ceiling,” he says. “Not because a record needs defending, but because it’s the clearest proof point we have that the auction room, properly understood, can carry the biggest and most complex assets in the country.”

The auction house’s pipeline includes a series of industrial and commercial disposals across KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in the coming months.

For the latest news on High Street Auction Co.’s upcoming auctions, visit the company’s website, follow @TheHighStreetAuctionCo on LinkedIn and Facebook, or @highstauctions on Instagram.

This article was sponsored by High Street Auction Co.