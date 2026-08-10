Saccawu accuses Boxer of unfair treatment of workers

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Despite Boxer being one of South Africa’s leading food retailers, many employees experience exploitation and unequal treatment, the union Saccawu says. Picture:

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The South African Commercial Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) has criticised JSE-listed retailer Boxer for what it described as the unfair treatment of its workforce.

Saccawu deputy general-secretary Jerrie Mmoneri called on the Pick n Pay group-owned retailer, which has a market capitalisation of about R33bn, to provide safe and reliable transport for employees required to work late-night and early-morning shifts, and to pay employees for overtime worked, among other demands.

Business Day reported in July that Boxer was on track to deliver its ambitious store expansion strategy, with the discount retailer opening 19 new stores during the first 20 weeks in the second half of its 2026 financial year.

The retailer, spun off from Pick n Pay in 2024, saw its turnover for the 20 weeks ended July 19 grow 7.2%, slowing from the 10.9% growth reported in the second half of its 2025 financial year. Boxer has grown by more than 15% since listing on the JSE, taking its market capitalisation to just more than R33bn, more than double the value of parent company Pick n Pay, which is now valued at R13bn.

“It is unacceptable that workers who play a vital role in the company’s success continue to be denied basic rights, fair working conditions and equal employment benefits,” Mmoneri said.

Despite Boxer being one of South Africa’s leading food retailers, many employees experience exploitation and unequal treatment, the union alleges.

“We call on Boxer to provide reliable transport from the workplace directly to employees’ homes for all qualifying shifts. We are equally disturbed by reports that employees are instructed to clock out at the end of their scheduled shifts and then return to continue working without pay,” said Mmoneri.

“If proven, this practice amounts to unpaid labour and is a serious violation of workers’ rights and South African labour legislation. Every employee deserves to be paid for every hour worked.”

Mmoneri said for more than a decade flexitimers — part-time employees working flexible shifts, such as till packers and cashiers — “continue to be excluded from benefits enjoyed by permanent employees. While they receive funeral benefits, they are denied access to performance bonuses, provident fund membership and meaningful medical aid benefits”.

“This injustice has devastating long-term consequences. Many employees retire after decades of loyal service with no retirement savings, leaving them financially vulnerable. This stands in stark contrast to workers in comparable retailers who are able to retire with meaningful retirement benefits after years of service.”

Saccawu’s demands include the immediate provision of safe and reliable transport for employees working late-night and early-morning shifts, an end to all forms of unpaid work, and the extension of provident fund, medical aid and performance bonus benefits to flexitimers.

The Cosatu affiliate called on Boxer management to engage in what it said were “meaningful negotiations” to resolve the issues.

Boxer has been approached for comment, which will be added once received.

Business Day