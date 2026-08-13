Cape Town port cuts delays as fruit export season nears

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Transport minister Barbara Creecy says the Port of Cape Town has recorded big improvements in operational performance before the 2026/27 deciduous fruit export season, with faster truck turnaround times, improved rail performance and a sharp reduction in vessel waiting times.

The port handles about 80% of South Africa’s deciduous fruit exports, including citrus, table grapes, apples, pears and stone fruit, making its performance critical to the country’s agricultural export sector.

Speaking at an engagement with the fresh produce industry on Tuesday, Creecy said container volumes at the Cape Town container terminal increased 16% in the first quarter of the 2026/27 financial year compared with the same period last year.

She said average truck turnaround time improved to 39.9 minutes, with year-to-date truck turnaround performance improving by 35%. Rail performance improved by 82%, while average vessel waiting time fell from 115 hours to 44.3 hours.

Container terminal ship turnaround time also improved from 103 hours in 2023/24 to 55 hours year-to-date in the 2026/27 financial year. Average vessel anchorage waiting time improved 65% over the past four financial years, Creecy said.

“These improvements reflect enhanced terminal handling rates and a reduction in marine-related delays,” Creecy said, describing the changes as evidence of a stronger and more reliable operating environment.

She said the improvements are supported by investment in equipment and infrastructure.

All 28 new rubber-tyred gantry cranes at the Cape Town container terminal are now operational, while four additional straddle carriers received in June have completed endurance testing and been approved for operation.

Ten permanently deployed shore tension units have also reduced long-wave-related downtime at the terminal by 92% since 2023/24, according to Creecy.

Creecy said preparations for the fruit export season include ensuring sufficient reefer plug-point capacity and infrastructure to maintain the cold chain while export cargo is held at the terminal.

She said Transnet is working with the industry on vessel planning, cargo deliveries, stack management and recovery measures in the event of weather-related disruptions.

Read: How Transnet hopes private investors can fix ‘world’s worst’ port

Extended periods of windbound conditions remain a particular risk for Cape Town, Creecy said. Transnet Port Terminals is therefore incorporating co-ordinated recovery measures into its planning, including reviewing vessel and berth schedules, adjusting reefer stack dates where operationally feasible and aligning cargo deliveries with revised operating windows.

Transnet Port Terminals is also exploring the use of Belcon, or another suitable intermediary facility, to temporarily store export reefer containers and move them by rail into the Cape Town Container Terminal.

Creecy said engagement with shipping lines, exporters, fruit industry bodies and business organisations will continue throughout the season to identify priorities and address operational challenges.

The Transnet National Ports Authority is also using private-sector participation to modernise infrastructure, improve efficiency and unlock additional capacity.

At the Port of Cape Town, nine of the 11 terminals are privately operated, while requests for proposals have been issued for a multipurpose terminal and a floating dock facility.

She said that the success of the export season will depend on co-ordination across the entire logistics chain, including shipping lines, exporters, packhouses, cold stores, transporters and other service providers.

“Every participant has a role to play in ensuring the steady movement of cargo from farms and packhouses, through the port, and onwards to international markets,” she said.

She said Transnet will continue providing regular operational updates during the season and will keep customers and stakeholders informed of disruptions, recovery measures and changes affecting cargo delivery and vessel planning.

“The focus now is on sustaining the gains already achieved, applying lessons from the previous season and continuing to address remaining constraints,” Creecy said.

She said the improvements at the Port of Cape Town are strengthening the reliability and resilience of port operations and creating a more efficient platform for the fresh produce industry to access local and international markets.

Business Day