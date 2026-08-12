South Africa plans regional trade push, industrialisation as Sadc chair

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Delegates from across the Southern African Development Community attend the 9th Sadc Industrialisation Week at the Durban International Convention Centre. Picture:

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South Africa will use its year-long chairmanship of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) to accelerate regional industrialisation, increase trade between member states and develop infrastructure linking the bloc while seeking greater regional co-operation on peace, security and migration.

Sadc is a regional bloc of 16 Southern African countries that promotes economic integration, development and political and security co-operation among its members.

International relations & co-operation minister Ronald Lamola outlined South Africa’s priorities on Wednesday as the country formally assumed the Sadc chairship for 2026/27 at a meeting of the bloc’s Council of Ministers in Durban.

South Africa takes the helm as the region faces geopolitical tensions, weaker development assistance, climate shocks and conflicts in parts of Southern Africa.

Lamola said Sadc should close the gap between its regional development plans and their implementation.

“The world as we know it is in a state of flux. Great power competition, increased external shocks, the increasing frequency of climate disasters, the threat of pandemics and the turn inward by advanced economies invite us to renew our determination to build a peaceful and inclusive region where all citizens enjoy sustainable economic wellbeing, justice and freedom,” Lamola said.

The government will seek to implement commitments made at a May retreat in Skukuza, including a target of increasing intra-Sadc trade to 50% and ensuring greater beneficiation of the region’s critical minerals at source.

Lamola said the region has a chance to use its mineral wealth to drive industrial development rather than continue exporting raw materials.

Nearly 30% of the world’s proven critical mineral reserves are found in the Sadc region, including about 50% of global cobalt reserves and 20% of graphite reserves, said Lamola. Intraregional trade accounts for about 20% of trade in the bloc, leaving scope for expansion.

Infrastructure will be another priority, with South Africa seeking to expand and modernise regional energy networks, transport corridors, ports, digital infrastructure and water systems.

“Without these foundations, regional manufacturing cannot expand. At only 10% of GDP, it cannot generate employment on the scale our region requires,” Lamola said.

Migration management will form part of the broader regional integration agenda. Lamola said South Africa’s domestic debate over irregular migration, border integrity and access to economic opportunities needed to be addressed through lawful channels while rejecting vigilantism and human rights violations.

“South Africa is experiencing an increasingly vigorous public debate about irregular migration, the integrity of national borders, access to economic opportunities and the pressures experienced by communities and public institutions,” Lamola said.

“However, as we address the legitimate concerns of our citizens, we equally and forcefully reject all forms of vigilantism and human rights violations. Addressing the challenges associated with irregular migration must occur within an orderly and lawful framework.”

He called on Sadc countries to sign the bloc’s protocol on the free movement of people, saying the agreement will help to enable regular and orderly migration. He added that migration should not be treated solely as a security issue because movement across the region was closely linked to economic opportunity and employment.

Sadc executive secretary Elias Magosi backed the emphasis on movement of people, identifying migration as one of the regional priorities advanced during South Africa’s chairship alongside geopolitical engagement, peace and security.

“Movement of persons is therefore central to our vision of a more integrated, connected and prosperous Sadc,” Magosi said.

Fifteen Sadc member states have a 90-day visa free regime for citizens from other member states, while Mauritius, Seychelles and Zimbabwe have exempted all Sadc citizens from visa requirements. However, only 10 countries, including South Africa, have signed the Sadc Protocol on the Facilitation of Movement of Persons and seven have ratified it. Eleven ratifications are required for the protocol to take effect.

Magosi urged the remaining countries to accelerate ratification, saying movement of people and skills should be supported by tolerance, social cohesion and respect for the rule of law.

Business Day